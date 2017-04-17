Pages Navigation Menu

Former dean of AUN appointed Vice Chancellor of new Imo University

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former dean of the School of Business & Entrepreneurship at the American University of Nigeria, Linus Osuagwu has been appointed pioneer Vice Chancellor of Eastern Palm University, owned by the Imo State government. Eastern Palm University is licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) of Nigeria as the 42nd state-owned university in Nigeria. Mr. Osuagwu’s …

