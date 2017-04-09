Former Miss World, Agbani Darego weds Danjuma in Morocco – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego weds Danjuma in Morocco
Gistmaster (blog)
Agbani Darego, who brought hope to Nigeria's beauty pageant after winning the Miss World in 2001 after winning Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, is married! The beautiful model from Abonnema, Rivers State, secretly married her heartthrob at the popular …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG