Former PAC leader Philip Kgosana dies
|
News24
|
Former PAC leader Philip Kgosana dies
News24
Johannesburg – Former Pan Africanist Congress leader Philip Kgosana has died at the age of 80 on Thursday. Kgosana led a 30 000-strong march against pass laws from Langa to Cape Town in 1960. The EFF sent its condolences and said Kgosana's …
