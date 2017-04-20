Pages Navigation Menu

Former PAC leader Philip Kgosana dies – News24

Former PAC leader Philip Kgosana dies
Johannesburg – Former Pan Africanist Congress leader Philip Kgosana has died at the age of 80 on Thursday. Kgosana led a 30 000-strong march against pass laws from Langa to Cape Town in 1960. The EFF sent its condolences and said Kgosana's …

