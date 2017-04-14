Former PDP chairman, Mu’azu insists he sold building where EFCC found $50million
Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Mu’azu, has admitted that the building where operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found $50million, was actually built by him. Mu’azu had initially disowned the Lagos apartments, where the monies were discovered. However, in a statement released on Thursday, the former Bauchi Governor […]
