Former President Jonathan’s CSO Godwin Obuah Dies in Abuja Hospital
Godwin Obuah, former chief security officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is dead. According to TheCable, he died late Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja, after suffering a massive heart attack. Obuah was arrested and detained by The Department of State Services (DSS) two months after his principal left power. To protest his detention, he embarked on […]
