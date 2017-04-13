Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former President Jonathan’s CSO Godwin Obuah Dies in Abuja Hospital

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Godwin Obuah, former chief security officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is dead. According to TheCable, he died late Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja, after suffering a massive heart attack. Obuah was arrested and detained by The Department of State Services (DSS) two months after his principal left power. To protest his detention, he embarked on […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.