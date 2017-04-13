Former President Jonathan’s CSO Godwin Obuah Dies in Abuja Hospital

Godwin Obuah, former chief security officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is dead. According to TheCable, he died late Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja, after suffering a massive heart attack. Obuah was arrested and detained by The Department of State Services (DSS) two months after his principal left power. To protest his detention, he embarked on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

