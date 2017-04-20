Pages Navigation Menu

Former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham receives prestigious OBE honour

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Signifying what has been an amazing career, former Spice Girls member, Victoria Beckham has received the coveted Order of the British Empire (OBE) honour. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William presented the award at the Buckingham Palace in a glamourous event attended by her parents and husband, David Beckham.   The latter is already a …

