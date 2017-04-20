Former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham receives prestigious OBE honour

Signifying what has been an amazing career, former Spice Girls member, Victoria Beckham has received the coveted Order of the British Empire (OBE) honour. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William presented the award at the Buckingham Palace in a glamourous event attended by her parents and husband, David Beckham. The latter is already a …

The post Former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham receives prestigious OBE honour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

