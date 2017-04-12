Former Super Eagles Coach Sunday Oliseh reveals he was close to the Dortmund Stadium when the Bombs struck
Former head coach of Nigeria’s senior football team, Sunday Oliseh has revealed via his Twitter page that he was very close to the Borussia Dortmund Stadium when the bombs struck the Dortmund team bus. The team were on their way to their Champions League Quarter Final clash with Monaco yesterday when the bombs struck leaving […]
