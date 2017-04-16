Formula One: Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Hamilton

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won his second race of the season on Sunday when he edged out Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole position in the second Mercedes, was third with the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen coming home in fourth place.

Hamilton’s challenge was hit by a five-second penalty for slowing down in front of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane.

The post Formula One: Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Hamilton appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

