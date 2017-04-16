Pages Navigation Menu

Formula One: Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Hamilton

Apr 16, 2017

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won his second race of the season on Sunday when he edged out Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel (L) celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole position in the second Mercedes, was third with the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen coming home in fourth place.

Hamilton’s challenge was hit by a five-second penalty for slowing down in front of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane.

