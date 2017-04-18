Forum says Nigeria’s peace non-negotiable

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday reaffirmed its resolve to ensure peace in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

The forum gave the assurance after its delegation presented a road map on peace and development of Northern Nigeria to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The deputy Chairman of ACF, Alhaji Musa Kwande, said the Forum was consulting with relevant stakeholders to organise the Northern Nigeria security summit.

The ACF chief hailed the Federal Government for stemming the aggression of the Boko Haram insurgency, adding that other crisis should be equally tackled.

“It is our conviction that security is of paramount importance and the driver of economic development, hence must be accorded the utmost priority,’’ he said.

On the resurgence of Southern Kaduna conflict, the Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, said that the crisis was not limited to area.

“The crisis is not only limited to Southern Kaduna. We have crisis all over the place as you are fully aware.

“We have it in the North East, we have it in Taraba; we have it all over the place.

“So the issue is not one spot. We are addressing this and we have been.

“Since 2001 we have intervened in so many of these ethnic, tribal, religious and so many crisis of this nature.

“Even we have what we call a road map.

“We came up with the road map that will provide recommendations to help the state governments and even the Federal Government to address some of the security lapses that we have identified.’’

Ibrahim said that a date for the security summit would be fixed after consultations with major stakeholders.

