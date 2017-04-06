Foundation donates learning aids to Cross River school

Touched by the poor academic environment students of Government Migrant School, Ekuri, Cross River State studies, a coalition of some non -governmental organization, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) moved in to donate text books and other learning materials to the school.

The Project officer of HOMEF, Mr. Cadmus Atake-Enade who represented the Director, Rev. Nnimmo Bassey at the ceremony enjoined the school to make good use of the materials and assured of their continuous support to the pupils and community at large.

He said, “I am here to give you people materials that can empower you to make your community a better one for yourselves, parents, leaders, and elders. We have come here to present this to you. Please make good use of this book, though it is not many but from what I have seen will come back some other time to present more books to you. You need good library, books that will help educate you to stand and fight for your right as you have great heritage here”. Text books in mathematics, Biology, Civic Education, English Language, Agricultural Science, Physics, Geography, Pamphlets on community dialogue and others were donated.

The Government Migrant School is a make shift dilapidated mud structure with a rusty zinc that licks heavily when it rains and the children will be scampering for dry spaces. At the end of the day academic programme is abandoned if the rain persists.

Initially it was an open hall but was recently demarcated with local mud blocks to house four class rooms for a better learning environment. There is no laboratory, no library, no staff room and many other facilities a normal school should have. It is under this condition that about 85 children of the Ekuri community that has no road, electricity, communication network, water and others are schooling to compete with their counterparts in the cities and urban villages to get good grades for their WAEC and JAMB examinations.

The Vice Principal, Mr. Victor Enya, who received the books with excitement, thanked HOMEF for the presentation saying the books would go a long way in broadening the knowledge of the students.

