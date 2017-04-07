Foundation empowers 96 widows in Edo

A Non-Governmental Organization, Felix King Foundation, in partnership with the Edo State House of Assembly yesterday empowered 96 widows with a grant of N50,000.

The widows were selected from the eighteen local government areas of the state, Mr. Felix King, founder of the foundation said.

Presenting the grants to the widows, Felix said that the initiative was to assist them in tackling the challenges facing them.

“It is our duty to ensure that the inhuman treatment of widows was eradicated in our society,” Felix said.

He disclosed that plans were underway to commence widows farming projects (WIFARM AID) by the foundation which was inaugurated in 2015.

Deputy speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie, and member representing Uhunmwode constituency and chairman of the House committee on women affairs appreciated the foundation saying: ‘’The initiative will go a long way to cushion the effects of the untold hardship that widows go through after the death of their husbands. The mental torture that widows are subjected to by the husband’s family leaves her in an emotionally unstable condition for a long time, if not for the rest of her life. I am glad that all these inhuman treatment on windows have been prohibited by Edo state.’’

According to her, today there are laws prohibiting all forms of inhuman treatment against widows passed and duly assented to by the governor and fully operational in the state.

The deputy speaker urged the widows to put the past bitter experiences behind them and embrace the future with renewed vigor and confidence.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

