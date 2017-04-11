Four persons feared killed in fresh Konkomba, Dagomba clashes in Accra – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Four persons feared killed in fresh Konkomba, Dagomba clashes in Accra
Graphic Online
A joint police and military force is trying to restore calm after no less than four persons were feared killed during clashes between Konkombas and Dagombas at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra. Eyewitnesses say the gruesome clashes began after a member …
Konkombas, Dagombas at Agbogbloshie clash; 2 dead
Bloody Conflict Konkombas, Dagombas at Agbogbloshie clash; 2 dead
Clashes at Agbobloshie; two shot, several others injured
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG