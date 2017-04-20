Four Sins That Got NIA DG, Ayo Oke Suspended

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, over discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.

The suspension holds pending the outcome of the investigation.

Here are four sins of the Intelligence chief:

nia DG1.JPG

1. Alleged abuse of office.

2. The implication of the wife of NIA DG on how the safe apartment was secured to keep the $43.4million was found to be ‘abnormal’.

3. Non-disclosure of the cash to President Buhari after almost two years in office was also said to be “unexplainable.”

4. EFCC Interim Report on the $43.4million made available to the Presidency.

The Nation reported that the outstanding records of the DG of NIA made the Osinbajo’s meeting with committee members late Wednesday solemn but it was decided that there should be no scared cow.

Source:nigerianbulletin