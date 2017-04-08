Four suspected cultists killed in gun battle in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi

Rival cult groups engaged in gun battle on the streets of Ilorin, Kwara State capital during which four men were allegedly killed.

Vanguard gathered that several shops and homes around Baboko,Osere,Ikokoro areas of Ilorin where the gun fight took place had been under lock since Thursday night when the incident occurred as shop owners and residents feared being hit by stray bullets.

A similar incident had occurred around the same Ikokoro area in 2016 after a suspected cult member, Wasiu Adanri, was murdered.

Sunday Vanguard sources said the Thursday night’s gun fight started after one of the victims, simply identified as ‘Abbey’, was shot dead around Ikokoro area.

The unidentified gunmen, believed to be of a rival cult group,were said to have stormed the area at about 7.45pm and allegedly went straight to the apartment of the victim and fired several gun bullets at him.

The victim, who was allegedly confirmed dead by his killers before they left, was said to have been a member of a cult.

The colleagues of the victim, in a reprisal attack, were said to have trailed the assailants to Baboko and Osere areas of Ilorin, on Friday, engaging them in gun fight till yesterday morning, during which three others were allegedly shot dead.

Contacted, police public relations officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, however, confirmed that only one life was lost in the cult clash.

The post Four suspected cultists killed in gun battle in Ilorin appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

