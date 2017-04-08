Four Wajir MPs ditch the opposition for Jubilee – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Four Wajir MPs ditch the opposition for Jubilee
The Star, Kenya
The four are Mohamed Elmi (Tarbaj), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Abbas Mohamed (Wajir East) and Abdikadir Ore Ahmed (Wajir West). They were received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Orahey grounds in Wajir town. “We want to announce in broad daylight that …
