Four Wajir MPs ditch the opposition for Jubilee – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 8, 2017


The Star, Kenya

Four Wajir MPs ditch the opposition for Jubilee
The four are Mohamed Elmi (Tarbaj), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Abbas Mohamed (Wajir East) and Abdikadir Ore Ahmed (Wajir West). They were received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Orahey grounds in Wajir town. “We want to announce in broad daylight that …

