Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fowler: FIRS adopts technology to drive tax collection

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr Tunde Fowler, the Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Friday said the service was adopting technology to boost tax revenue in 2017. Fowler disclosed this at the closing ceremony of a three-day training on taxation for journalists in Lagos. He said that the service collected N3.30 trillion in taxes in 2016, […]

The post Fowler: FIRS adopts technology to drive tax collection appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.