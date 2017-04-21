France Presidential candidate calls for closure of Islamist mosques
Muslims might have to find another country to stay other than France as the French presidential candidate, Marine le Pen has demanded the closure of all Islamist mosques,following a deadly attack on a police bus in Paris last night that left one officer dead. The Prime Minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, accused her of trying to capitalize on …
