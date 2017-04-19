Pages Navigation Menu

Frank Donga, Eniola Badmus, Sikiratu Sindodo star in “Papa Ajasco Reloaded”

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Entertainment

Wale Adenuga Productions are putting together a new take on  the 1996 Nigerian family television sitcom, “Papa Ajasco.” The new TV series which is titled “Papa Ajasco Reloaded” stars Frank Donga, Sikiratu Sindodo, Eniola Badmus, Tayo ‘Ijebu’ Amokade, Ese (Big Brother Naija), Kayode Olaseinde, Richard Abiodun Ayoyinka, Olayinka Garfus Olukunga among others. Like its original series, the …

