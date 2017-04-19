Frank Donga, Eniola Badmus, Sikiratu Sindodo star in “Papa Ajasco Reloaded”
Wale Adenuga Productions are putting together a new take on the 1996 Nigerian family television sitcom, “Papa Ajasco.” The new TV series which is titled “Papa Ajasco Reloaded” stars Frank Donga, Sikiratu Sindodo, Eniola Badmus, Tayo ‘Ijebu’ Amokade, Ese (Big Brother Naija), Kayode Olaseinde, Richard Abiodun Ayoyinka, Olayinka Garfus Olukunga among others. Like its original series, the …
The post Frank Donga, Eniola Badmus, Sikiratu Sindodo star in “Papa Ajasco Reloaded” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG