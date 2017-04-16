Free JAMB forms for Ondo youths

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

RELIEF came for 100 indigent youths in Akure North, Ondo State as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Dele Ologun Foundation (DOF), distributed 100 JAMB forms freely and N5 million grant to them.

The President of the NGO, Dele Ologun, said the gesture was part of his efforts to invest in youth empowerment and education.

Ologun said the beneficiaries were selected from Iju, Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Oba-Ile and other towns of Akure North without political bias, noting that education remains the best legacy anyone can give to youths.

“DOF is an independent private organisation that is committed to assisting the less privileged in capacity building and economic development,” he stated.

“We support primary and secondary school education, health, educational institutions and render community/social services to the young and old, male and female, students and artisans, widows and widowers, etc.”

The NGO president, who stated that the Foundation had impacted positively in the LGA in all ramifications in its 17 years of existence, added that the best three performing JAMB students will be awarded scholarship to study in tertiary institutions.

Ologun, lamenting that the past administrations had marginalised the LGA, urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu “to accord us what is due us in Itaogbolu and Akure North Local Government at large.”

Speaking at the occasion, the council Caretaker Chairmen, Mr. Segun Oluyede, lauded the Foundation for its support for youths, describing it as an epoch-making event in the area.

