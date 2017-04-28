Pages Navigation Menu

FREELANCE JOB VACANCY LAGOS

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

    Are you interested in becoming an entertainment news aggregator for our firm? Are you conversant with WordPress? Do you Stay within Lagos? Information Nigeria is need of a Freelance entertainment news aggregator for it’s firm. The job comes with a attractive pay and bonuses. If you are interested, send your CV and a …

