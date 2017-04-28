FREELANCE JOB VACANCY LAGOS
Are you interested in becoming an entertainment news aggregator for our firm? Are you conversant with WordPress? Do you Stay within Lagos? Information Nigeria is need of a Freelance entertainment news aggregator for it’s firm. The job comes with a attractive pay and bonuses. If you are interested, send your CV and a …
