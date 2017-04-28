Freeze Secures Bail Of Arrested Mother Of 3, Pays One Year Rent
An arrested mother of 3, whose kids were left to fend for themselves after she was jailed for one month by her landlady over rent, has been freed by Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze, who secured her bail. Daddy Freeze, also paid the lady’s one year rent, after she was whisked down to Olosan Police …
