Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Freeze Secures Bail Of Arrested Mother Of 3, Pays One Year Rent

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An arrested mother of 3, whose kids were left to fend for themselves after she was jailed for one month by her landlady over rent, has been freed by Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze, who secured her bail. Daddy Freeze, also paid the lady’s one year rent, after she was whisked down to Olosan Police …

The post Freeze Secures Bail Of Arrested Mother Of 3, Pays One Year Rent appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.