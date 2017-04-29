Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French candidate Le Pen announces eurosceptic PM pick, if elected

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

French candidate Le Pen announces eurosceptic PM pick, if elected

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen (C) reacts as she leaves at the end of a joint statement with Former French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Debout la France (DLF) party at the FN headquarters in Paris, on April 29, 2017. Dupont-Aignan, who arrived on the sixth position with 4.7% of the votes during the first round of the presidential election, announced on April 28, 2017 that "he endorses" Marine Le Pen for the second round of the election. The candidate of the FN declared that she will appoint Dupont-Aignan as Prime minister if she will be elected. PHOTO: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen announced Saturday that if she wins France’s May 7 runoff she would name eurosceptic Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her prime minister.

Le Pen told a press conference that she and Dupont-Aignan, who lost in the election’s first round with 4.7 percent of the vote, shared a “common project that we will promote together”.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“We will build a national unity government that will bring together people chosen for their skills and their love of France,” Le Pen said.

During the bruising campaign, Le Pen has attempted to wear down lingering resistance to her National Front party’s tainted brand by portraying her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron as an elitist money man.

Polls give him a commanding lead of up to 20 points over Le Pen in the runoff but show the gap narrowing slightly after Macron’s sluggish start to his second-round campaigning.

Le Pen says she wants to build up France’s borders, take it out of the eurozone and hold a referendum on the nation’s EU membership.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.