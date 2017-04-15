Pages Navigation Menu

French Montana drops new Music Video titled “Unforgettable” shot in Uganda | Watch on BN

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

American hip-hop recording artist Karim Karbouch popularly known as French Montana has released the visuals to his single “Unforgettable” which was dropped last week and features Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee. Shot in Uganda, Montana shreds the tradition of having bodacious video vixens in place of the talented residents of Uganda. Showcasing their dancing skills, the […]

