French police come under fire in Paris; two reported shot – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
French police come under fire in Paris; two reported shot
Washington Post
PARIS — French police came under fire Thursday on a famed Paris boulevard, and French news media reported that at least two were shot. The shooting erupted on the Champs-Élysées after nightfall. The Reuters news agency, citing a police source, …
One policeman killed, one injured, in Paris shooting
French police officer killed, Champs-Elysées in Paris closed, CNN affiliate says
Paris shooting: Policeman killed, another officer wounded
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG