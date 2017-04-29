French will decide EU future in May 7 vote: Hollande – Vanguard
Vanguard
French will decide EU future in May 7 vote: Hollande
Vanguard
French President Francois Hollande said Saturday that voters in France must decide their future in Europe in the May 7 presidential vote pitting europhile candidate Emmanuel Macron against the anti-EU Marine Le Pen. FRANCE LE PEN AND MACRON.
