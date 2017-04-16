Fresh calls for boycott of Gupta event – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
Fresh calls for boycott of Gupta event
iAfrica.com
A second civil society organisation has called on people to boycott the religious event hosted by the Gupta family starting on Sunday. The Johannesburg Against Injustice group says it is disingenuous of the family to host an event that encourages …
Growing calls for people to boycott Gupta organised Bhagwat Katha
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG