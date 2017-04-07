FROT Group Edo FA Cup draws hold tomorrow



The draws for the 2017 FROT Group Edo FA Cup is scheduled for tomorrow at the media centre of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, organisers of the competition have said.

According to Chairman, Edo FA, Frank Ilaboya, 27 clubs (24 male and three female) will compete in this year’s edition.

The three female clubs are Edo Queens, Fortress and Martin White Doves, while five clubs namely champions Inneh Stars, BJ Foundation, Dynamite FC, Buffalo FC and Insurance were seeded in the men’s category of the event.

Ilaboya said the state FA had made adequate preparations to make this year’s edition a memorable one, while praising the president of FROT Group, sponsors of the event, Frank Momoh, for his efforts in football and sports development in Edo State.

“In our bid to stage a memorable draws for the 2017 FROT Group Edo FA Cup, we have invited prominent Edo former internationals and coaches, including Alabi Aisien, Lawrence Akpokona, Ndubuisi Okosieme, Wilson Oboh and several others.

“We have also made plans to make it the best and most glamorous FA Cup ever witnessed in the state. We thank Mr. Frank Momoh for his wonderful support for the competition, which has helped bring back its glamour,” Ilaboya stated.

