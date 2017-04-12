FRSC deploys 25,000 personnel, 889 patrol vehicles for Easter

• Police assure masses of adequate security

Due to anticipated mass movement of people and goods across the country during the Easter festive period, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 25,000 regular and special marshals to commence patrol nationwide from April 13 to 18, 2017.

FRSC has also provided 869 patrol cars, 267 motorbikes, 106 ambulances, and 22 tow trucks for its operations.The Federal Government earlier this week declared Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17 as public holidays.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi ordered that all measures be put in place to ensure free flow of traffic, reduction in road crashes, improve enforcement of traffic laws, and enlightenment on the proper use of roads during the season.

He directed personnel of the agency to focus on traffic control, over speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, failure to use and install speed limit device, use of expired, fake and substandard tyres, overloading, use of mobile phone while driving and other violations.

He added that: “The corps will collaborate with other agencies like the Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).”

Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, Abubakar Muhammed, yesterday assured residents of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states of adequate security for lives and property during the Easter celebrations.

The AIG in a statement by the zone’s Public Relations Officer, Emeka Iheanacho asked the citizens to go about their normal businesses as security has been improved in recreation places and religious centres.

He said special squad and anti-crime patrol teams would be deployed to strategic locations across the zone to provide security.

