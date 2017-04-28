Pages Navigation Menu

FRSC Introduces New Online Verification Portal That Will Detect Fake Licences Within Minutes

The days of fake licences might be coming to an end as the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has introduced an advanced web-based verification portal that would enable it detect fraudsters within minutes.

The Corp Marshall, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, who announced this during a training for officers in Abuja, underscored that the new technology enables the system to produce instantly, information such as demographics, bio-metrics and offences committed by the holder of the driver’s licence.

“More security features have been built in the system to make it impossible for the licences to be faked or obtained by proxy without undergoing bio-metric and physical capturing.

“In addition, hand held devices are being used by patrol men to provide   immediate information on the status of the licences, thereby closing on the gaps which fraudsters would have relied upon to sustain their fraudulent activities,” the FRSC boss said.

