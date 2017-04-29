FRSC Operatives Discover Suspcted Child Traffickers

In a statement released by the Head Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, he stated that the vehicle, a Ford Galaxy model with registration number LMU 76 XA ash in color was travelling from Kano to undisclosed location on April, 27, 2017 at about 1155hrs, when the patrol team flagged down the driver of the said vehicle who refused to stop.

While the Patrol team had earlier set out to book the driver for committing traffic offences of overloading and broken windscreen, on close inspection, the team leader noticed that the front windscreen of the vehicle has serious crack and counted 17 minors and 3 adults (a driver, a woman and one other person), totalling 20 persons instead of only 9 persons occupying the Vehicle, which raised her suspicions.

The vehicle was impounded and taken to the base for overloading, seatbelt violation and windscreen violation.

The Corps’ Sector Head of Operations in Kaduna who interviewed the driver and could not get a convincing answer regarding the movement of the passengers, had a hunch about the driver’s destination with the children.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, upon learning of the situation immediately directed the case to be reported to the Comptroller of Immigration Kaduna State, who immediately sent his personnel to take away the vehicle and its occupants for further investigation at their Command.

On getting to their Office, human trafficking unit of Immigration were also not satisfied with the driver’s explanation and thereafter, NAPTIP office was called upon to intervene and the vehicle and its occupants had been taken to Kano office of NAPTIP for further investigation and necessary action.



In the wake of this suspicious development, Oyeyemi who approved of the release of the vehicle to NAPTIP to serve as exhibit on their request, used the opportunity to stress the need for constant interagency collaboration to foster security of lives and properties in the Country.