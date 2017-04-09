FRSC says crashes killed 270 persons in Ogun in 2016

A total of 270 persons lost their lives in road traffic crashes in Ogun State in 2016, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).The Ogun Sector Commander of the corps, Clement Oladele, made the disclosure yesterday at the inauguration of road traffic cautionary signposts at Onipepeye and Siun junction area of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was performed by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, CFR.The FRSC sector commander said that of the 383 crashes recorded in the state during the year under review, a total of 1, 366 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

This figure, according to him, represented a reduction in the total crashes, fatalities and injuries, by 11 per cent, 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.He explained that it was in a bid to stem “speed-induced crashes” that the command, through its Special Marshals Unit, erected speed/caution signs at the Siun/Kobape black spot, to stem speeding and prevent avoidable crashes.

Gbadebo in his remarks commended the efforts of the FRSC in reducing road crashes in the country, and debunked the notion that crashes on the Abeokuta/Sagamu expressway had spiritual undertones.

He urged motorists to comply with the erected warning signs, stressing that government’s insistence on the installation of the speed-limiting device in commercial vehicles was for the good of all.

