FRSC Suspends Rivers State Sector Commander For Publicly Cutting Female Hairs

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has suspended the Rivers State Sector Commander, Ayodele Kumapayi for cutting the hairs of female officers of the command.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kumapayi had led some senior officers of the command to cut the hairs, during it’s identification parade yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.According to a source at the sector command, located along Aba Road, which also houses the Zone 6 Command of the FRSC, during the parade, the sector commander was said to be annoyed over the decision of some female officers keeping long hairs.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Command of the state command, a senior officer, confirmed the suspension of the sector commander and other senior officers of the command, who were involved in the cutting of hair of female officers during the parade.

Recall that few hours after the photos of the controversial disciplinary action, went viral on the social media, FRSC headquarters announced the suspension of Kumapayi.

