Court declines to grant LAZ petitioners relief – Zambia Daily Mail

Court declines to grant LAZ petitioners relief – Zambia Daily Mail

Zambia Daily Mail

Court declines to grant LAZ petitioners relief
Zambia Daily Mail
THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application by three lawyers who had requested that the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) executive should not chair today's extraordinary meeting because they are the subject of the debate. In a ruling delivered …
Linda's LAZ In Round One Victory; High Court Gives Executive Vote Of Confidence

