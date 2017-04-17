Fuel theft: Go beyond sack of officials, be more radical in approach – Senate orders NNPC
The Senate wants the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to go beyond the sacking and redeployment of some officials involved in oil fraud by taking more radical approach towards preventing future recurrence. The Upper Legislative Chambers urged NNPC to initiate a comprehensive restructuring of its operations which presently allow officials and other firms to appropriate […]
