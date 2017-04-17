Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel theft: Go beyond sack of officials, be more radical in approach – Senate orders NNPC

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate wants the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to go beyond the sacking and redeployment of some officials involved in oil fraud by taking more radical approach towards preventing future recurrence. The Upper Legislative Chambers urged NNPC to initiate a comprehensive restructuring of its operations which presently allow officials and other firms to appropriate […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fuel theft: Go beyond sack of officials, be more radical in approach – Senate orders NNPC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.