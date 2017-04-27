Fulani herdsmen behead man in Delta, traditional ruler on the run – Daily Post Nigeria
Fulani herdsmen behead man in Delta, traditional ruler on the run
Tension is high in Urhuoka-Abraka community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged murder of a member of the community by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. The incident happened around Ovre-Abraka.
Tension in Abraka: 100 take refuge in police station, as herdsmen behead welder
