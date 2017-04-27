Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani herdsmen behead man in Delta, traditional ruler on the run – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Fulani herdsmen behead man in Delta, traditional ruler on the run – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

Fulani herdsmen behead man in Delta, traditional ruler on the run
Daily Post Nigeria
Tension is high in Urhuoka-Abraka community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged murder of a member of the community by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. The incident happened around Ovre-Abraka.
Tension in Abraka: 100 take refuge in police station, as herdsmen behead welderVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.