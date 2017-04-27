Fulani herdsmen behead man in Delta, traditional ruler on the run
Tension is high in Urhuoka-Abraka community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged murder of a member of the community by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. The incident happened around Ovre-Abraka. The victim, who was identified as Solomon Ejor, a welder, was killed while trying to rescue his mother, […]
Fulani herdsmen behead man in Delta, traditional ruler on the run
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!