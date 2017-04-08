Fulani Leader Condemns Continuous Killing, Kidnapping Of Herders

Following the continuous killings and kidnapping of Fulani herdsmen on the way to graze their cattle across the country, the national President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo has condemned it in totality.

Speaking yesterday at the Maliya cattle market & farms Tudu-wada, along Keffi express road, Bodejo also described the action of some Nigerian who is bent to be killing the Fulanis as an unfortunate.

“We the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore have condemned all the killings and kidnapping of our kinsmen in various states. We are law abiding citizens and would continue to contribute our quota to national unity and development,” he said.

Bodejo called on security agencies to put a strong team of investigation tin place to fish out those that are involve in these killings and prosecute them.

He also appealed to the Nomads to always be their brother keepers and cooperate with constituted authorities in other to minimize cattle breeders and farmers unrest.

The Fulani leader also called on Nigerians to unite and avoid any selfish ambition for the peaceful co-existence in the country.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

