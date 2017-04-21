Funke Akindele-Bello and Toyo Reportedly Depart After Dirty Disagreement

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele-Bello reported parted ways with her co-star Olayode Juliana alias ‘Toyo Baby’ in the popular television show, Jenif’s Dairies following a messy disagreement.

The two have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to LIB, sources revealed that the two had a disagreement which went out of control forcing them to part ways. Toyo baby’s absence became obvious at events/parties that held in Funke’s mansion in Lekki, Lagos unlike her other former co-stars.