Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Funke Akindele Reportedly Part Ways With Juliana Olayode AKA Toyo Baby

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Juliana Olayode is a Nollywood Actress who is best known for her role in Jenifa’s diary as Toyosi in Funke Akindele’s Popular Tv Series. According to LIB, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ in Funke Akindele-Bello’s popular Television comic series, Jenifa’s Diaries, has been cut from production. According to the report, it was revealed that …

The post Funke Akindele Reportedly Part Ways With Juliana Olayode AKA Toyo Baby appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.