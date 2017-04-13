Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fury over arrest of academic who called Uganda’s president a pair of buttocks – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Guardian

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fury over arrest of academic who called Uganda's president a pair of buttocks
The Guardian
Stella Nyanzi in the dock at Buganda Road court in Kampala, the Ugandan capital. The university lecturer has been detained in a maximum security prison. Photograph: James Akena/Reuters. Global development · Women's rights and gender equality …
Uganda: Dr Nyanzi Fights Doctors to Stop Medical ExaminationAllAfrica.com

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.