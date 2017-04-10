G7 foreign ministers to discuss Syria at meeting Tuesday
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised western countries (G7) meeting in Italy are to devote a special session to the Syrian conflict on Tuesday. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano set a special session for 8 a.m. Tuesday (0600 GMT), Italian news agencies ANSA and ADNkronos reported. The foreign ministers of Turkey, the United…
