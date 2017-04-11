Pages Navigation Menu

G7 meeting: U.S. allies rule out military solution on Syria

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in World

Germany and Italy stressed Tuesday the need for a political solution in Syria, where the U.S. has intervened with missile strikes in response to a chemical weapons attack on civilians. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7), which comprises the U.S., Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada, discussed the crisis with representatives from…

