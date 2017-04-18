‘Gallant’ Leicester City Bow Out Of Champions League
English champions, Leicester City’s Champions League fairytale came to a gallant end following a 1-1 quarterfinal draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Seeking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, Leicester fell further behind to Saul Niguez’s first-half header, before Vardy’s 61st-minute strike gave them hope. But despite heavy Leicester pressure and furious noise…
