‘Gallant’ Leicester City Bow Out Of Champions League

English champions, Leicester City’s Champions League fairytale came to a gallant end following a 1­-1 quarter­final draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Seeking to overturn a 1-­0 first-­leg deficit, Leicester fell further behind to Saul Niguez’s first-­half header, before Vardy’s 61st-­minute strike gave them hope. But despite heavy Leicester pressure and furious noise…

