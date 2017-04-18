Pages Navigation Menu

‘Gallant’ Leicester City Bow Out Of Champions League

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

English champions, Leicester City’s Champions League fairytale came to a gallant end following a 1­-1 quarter­final draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Seeking to overturn a 1-­0 first-­leg deficit, Leicester fell further behind to Saul Niguez’s first-­half header, before Vardy’s 61st-­minute strike gave them hope. But despite heavy Leicester pressure and furious noise…

