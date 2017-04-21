Gambia: Letter to Minister of Justice – Accountability for Past Serious Crimes – AllAfrica.com
|
Human Rights Watch
|
Gambia: Letter to Minister of Justice – Accountability for Past Serious Crimes
AllAfrica.com
Please accept Human Rights Watch's greetings and congratulations on your appointment as Attorney General and Minister of Justice. We are an international human rights organization that monitors and reports on human rights in more than 90 countries …
Gambia soldiers, regional forces clash outside Jammeh home
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG