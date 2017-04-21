Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Letter to Minister of Justice – Accountability for Past Serious Crimes – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Human Rights Watch

Gambia: Letter to Minister of Justice – Accountability for Past Serious Crimes
AllAfrica.com
Please accept Human Rights Watch's greetings and congratulations on your appointment as Attorney General and Minister of Justice. We are an international human rights organization that monitors and reports on human rights in more than 90 countries …
Gambia soldiers, regional forces clash outside Jammeh homeFox News

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.