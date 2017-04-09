Garber Wins 1st Smirnoff Female DJ Contest

Smirnoff has kicked off its #SMIRNOFFX1FEMALEDJ initiative, an extension of its global commitment to encourage the doubling of the number of female headliners by 2020.

With the objective of encouraging a new generation of female DJs in Nigeria and promoting the brand’s advocacy for inclusivity, Smirnoff’s Brand ambassador DJ Spinall called out to female DJs across Nigeria to take part in the #SMIRNOFFX1FEMALEDJ contest by sending videos of themselves showcasing their turntable skills.

Out of hundreds of entries received for the social media contest, Smirnoff selected the top five entries which were then narrowed down to the Top three finalists based on the videos with the most hits.

The top three finalists; DJ Moonlait, DJ Frizzle and DJ Garber; performed alongside brand ambassador, DJ Spinall and Celebrity DJ Lambo at the Smirnoff house party; International Women’s day edition; held in Jos.

All of the top three finalists brought down the house with their turn table skills as they wowed the Jos crowd.

At the final selection stage of the initiative, the Top 2 female DJs, DJ Moonlait and DJ Garber took part in another social media contest where DJ Garber emerged the winner. While announcing DJ Garber as the winner of the #SMIRNOFFX1FEMALEDJ contest, Smirnoff mentioned that Garber will be performing at five Smirnoff house parties across Nigeria, she will also get an MTV Base profiling feature, courtesy Smirnoff

Vodka and as her ultimate reward, DJ Garber will be performing alongside her idol, DJ Spinall at Smirnoff’s THE LAB event holding in New York this April.

