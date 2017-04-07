Gbaramatu Kingdom Plans 20,000 bpd Modular Refinery in Niger Delta

The oil-rich Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State and its partners, Missouri American Energy, say they are ready to build the first modular refinery in the country to process 20,000 barrels of crude per day. The Traditional Prime Minister of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Wellington Okirika, and the Chief Executive Officer of Missouri Energy, Henry Iwenofu, said this […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

