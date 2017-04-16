Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GDAX Bitcoin Price Briefly Crashes to US$0.06 after System Maintenance

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

It doesn’t happen often bitcoin exchanges cause a massive price glitch. For some reason, the GDAX exchange briefly listed bitcoin at US$0.06 per BTC. This event occurred right after the exchange came back from scheduled maintenance. Luckily, this price drop did not affect global bitcoin trading all that much. During times like these, it is … Continue reading GDAX Bitcoin Price Briefly Crashes to US$0.06 after System Maintenance

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post GDAX Bitcoin Price Briefly Crashes to US$0.06 after System Maintenance appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.