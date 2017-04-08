Pages Navigation Menu

German authorities deport ISIS suspect to Nigeria

Apr 8, 2017

An alleged ISIS suspect, deemed dangerous by German authorities was among the 50 persons recently expelled from eight European countries. The deportees, who were arrested in Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary, arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday. German news agency, dpa, reports that a 22-year-old man who was born […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

