German dies after collapsing at Lagos airport

Brenard Christo, a German national, who on Friday slumped at the general aviation terminal of Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, has died at an undisclosed hospital.

Joseph Alabi, spokesman for the Lagos airport police command, confirmed the development to NAN on Saturday.

Alabi said the deceased was waiting to board a local Arik Air flight on Friday morning when he suddenly collapsed.

He said medical personnel attached to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) rushed Christo to a hospital where he passed on.

Simon Tumba, media consultant to Arik Air, also confirmed the development.

“What happened was that a passenger en route Benin, when he was boarding had slumped,” he said.

“And Arik being a responsible carrier promptly contacted the medical team from FAAN, who took him to the hospital where he later died. ”

