Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Germany demands assurances from Hungary on refugee returns

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments

German Interior Ministry has said Germany will deport asylum seekers to Hungary only if the Hungarian authorities guarantee that they will in every case be treated in line with standards laid down by the European Union. “Without an assurance of this kind from the Hungarian authorities there will be no transfer,” the ministry said in…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Germany demands assurances from Hungary on refugee returns appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.